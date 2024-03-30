Shabu worth P7M seized in drug bust

AN ALLEGED drug courier was arrested during a buy-bust in Purok 2, Barangay Poblacion, Dauis town in Bohol at 10:55 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2024

The suspect was identified as 56-year-old Nilfa Limbo, a native of Leyte Province who currently resides in Barangay Sucat, Parañaque City, Metro Manila.

Taken from her were large packs of suspected shabu weighing 1,050 grams with a standard drug price of P7,140,000.

The Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) had received information that the illegal narcotics would be delivered to someone in the municipality.

During interrogation, Limbo said she received an order to transport the drugs from a prisoner at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City, Metro Manila.

The BPPO has already identified the drug recipient in Dauis town but declined to reveal his identity amid the ongoing investigation.

On Friday, March 29, members of the Parian Police Station in Cebu City conducted separate anti-illegal drug operations that resulted in the capture of a drug courier and a collector of illicit drug sales.

Marc Jhozel Masriscal, also known as Mamaw, a 28-year-old resident of Cahipa St. in Barangay Hipodromo, was the first to be apprehended. He was taken into custody in Sitio Lower Lumar, Barangay T. Padilla, at around 8:10 p.m.

He was found in possession of two large packs containing what appeared to be shabu, both weighing 10 grams and estimated to be worth P68,000, and a smaller item.

Another drug personality was apprehended in Hipodromo around 11:10 p.m.

The suspect was identified as Ismael Salonoy Inopiquez, 57, who is also from Cahipa St.

He yielded eight packs of suspected shabu weighing 10 grams and worth around P68,000 during the operation.

The two drug personalities are detained at the Parian Police Station. (AYB, TPT)