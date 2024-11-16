Shabu worth P9M seized in Bohol buy-bust

OPERATIVES of the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) arrested a high-value target during a buy-bust in Purok 7, Barangay Mariveles, Dauis town.

The operation led by PIU Chief Lt. Col. Joemar Pomarejos under the supervision of BPPO Director Col. Arnel Banzon was carried out at 2:20 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

“Familiar” name

The suspect was identified as Vicente Sarno, alias Inting, a 45-year-old resident of Purok 1, Totolan, Dauis, but originally hails from Barangay Bahi, Alburquerque, Bohol.

According to police, seized from him were large packs of suspected shabu weighing 1,350 grams, with a standard drug price of P9,180,000, along with his cellphone used in alleged drug transactions.

Pomarejos said the suspect’s name came up several times during previous anti-illegal drugs operations, prompting them to monitor his movements.

Supplier

Sarno allegedly served as warehouse keeper, locally known as bodegero, for large supplies of illegal drugs.

Police are withholding the identity of his supplier, a drug inmate, pending an ongoing investigation.

Police are investigating the suspect’s drug distribution network, including his downline.

Sarno used to work as a sound technician, while his wife sells products online. / AYB