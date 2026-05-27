Shaira Diaz, EA Guzman attend BTS concert in Las Vegas again

Shaira Diaz and EA Guzman were once again spotted attending a BTS concert in Las Vegas on May 23, 2026.

On Instagram, Shaira shared photos and videos from the concert held at Allegiant Stadium, where she and EA were seen enjoying the show together.

Her posts also included solo fancam clips of BTS members Jungkook, Jimin and Jin.

The couple had earlier attended BTS’ comeback concert in Goyang, South Korea last April.

EA has been supportive of Shaira’s fandom, previously saying, “Your dream is my dream.” / TRC S