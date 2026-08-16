Shaira Diaz, EA Guzman celebrate first wedding anniversary in Thailand

MARRIED couple Shaira Diaz and EA Guzman were in Thailand to celebrate their first wedding anniversary on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026.

The Kapuso actor also shared photos of their flight to Helsinki, Finland, where they will also shoot scenes for their upcoming film.

“It’s work + anniversary celebration + travel all in one trip,” EA wrote in the caption. “Here we come, Finland!”

Actor Elijah Canlas, who is also part of the film’s cast, was seen in the photos.

The upcoming movie also stars Elise Joson, Empoy Marquez, Benjie Paras and Michael De Mesa.

EA and Shaira tied the knot on Aug. 14, 2025, after being engaged for four years. / TRC S