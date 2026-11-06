Shaira, EA ready to have a baby?

Actress Shaira Diaz and her husband EA Guzman admitted that they are ready to have a baby but do not want to put pressure on themselves.

“That is what we want, actually. We want it to happen without us feeling pressured. Like, if it is meant to happen and it is given to us, then so be it,” Shaira said during the block screening of their film “Buddy,” a family drama now showing in cinemas.

“To be honest, we also want to have a baby. But I have a condition, PCOS, which is now called PMOS,” the actress revealed, referring to her health condition, as reported by Pep.ph.

PCOS, or polycystic ovary syndrome, now referred to as PMOS or polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome, is a “hormonal and metabolic disorder,” according to NowServing.ph.

“So I think maybe I feel that it could also be a factor in why. But I feel that hopefully it won’t be. We are currently under the care of an OB-GYN, so yeah, to make everything go smoothly.

“We have only been married for a year. I think we are still okay.”

Also in the cast of “Buddy” are Elisse Joson, Benjie Paras, Empoy Marquez, Andre Paras, Isay Alvarez, Archie Alemania and others. / TRC