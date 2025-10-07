Shaken but still sharing: How northern Cebu residents give even after losing so much

DESPITE losing homes and livelihoods to the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on September 30, 2025, residents in northern Cebu are showing that kindness endures even in the hardest times.

In the quake-hit towns from Sogod to Daanbantayan, some residents set up small tables and tarpaulins marked with words of gratitude and generosity.

There, they have been offering coconuts, banana cue, bibingka, boiled eggs, and ice candy to motorists, volunteers, and donors passing through their areas.