Shakey’s Super League, Converge launch collaboration via BlastTV

CONVERGE ICT Solutions Inc. has announced another streaming collaboration to amp up sports coverage in the country with Shakey’s Super League.

The Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Pre-Season Championship set its second season on Sept. 16, 2023 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City, with 16 of the best women’s volleyball teams from top collegiate leagues battling for the crown. It will run until Nov. 12.

Shakey’s Super League president Ian Laurel conveyed his enthusiasm for the streaming collaboration with Converge, emphasizing the critical role of the internet provider in content delivery and its significance in boosting content production: “Our internet provider is a vital component in our delivery of our content, so having Converge as the number one internet provider as our partner gives us a very big boost.”

Live coverage of SSL tournaments will now be accessible to two million residential subscribers of Converge via BlastTV, the company’s complimentary value-added streaming service. This offering falls under the company’s “Watch Now, Pay Zero” initiative, a first-of-its-kind in the market.

“Converge has consistently excelled in highlighting Filipino sporting talents and, in doing so, continues to deliver value to Filipino lives, particularly in the realm of sports entertainment. With BlastTV offering live streaming of SSL volleyball matches, our subscribers can expect to immerse themselves in a more thrilling and high-caliber sports viewing experience,” said Converge chief operations officer Jesus C. Romero.

The consumption habits of avid volleyball fans significantly influence SSL’s content creation. Volleyball has gained popularity in the country’s sports interest, where streaming of the matches is now prominently visible in the digital realm, underscoring the significance of Converge as the key ingredient in reaching more viewers across the Philippines through streaming on BlastTV.

Given the considerable level of support and extensive engagement in volleyball across the country, Jacque Ruby, general manager of Mainstream Media Marketing for BlastTV, enthusiastically shared: “We’re thrilled to broadcast SSL games for the third consecutive tournament. The live coverage has been ardently followed by sports-lover subscribers, ranking SSL among the highest on BlastTV. We eagerly anticipate continuing to stream with Converge these exhilarating matches in the coming years.”