Shakira acquitted of tax fraud

Shakira has been acquitted of “tax fraud” charges.

This came after Spanish authorities failed to prove that Shakira had lived in Spain for more than 183 days in 2011, the requirement under Spanish law for a person to be considered a tax resident of the country.

Because of this, the court ordered the Treasury to return 60 million euros, including interest, to the singer.

“The High Court ruled that the fines were unlawful as they were ‘based on the assumption that the appellant’s tax residence was in Spain for the 2011 fiscal year, a fact which has not been proven,’” according to a report by Reuters. / TRC S