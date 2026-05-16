Shakira, Burna Boy set rhythm for World Cup

FOOTBALL’s biggest stage officially has its anthem as FIFA confirmed that pop icon Shakira has teamed up with Nigerian Afro-fusion heavyweight Burna Boy to drop “Dai Dai,” the official song of the 2026 World Cup.

According to FIFA’s statement, the track is “a vibrant celebration of football, culture and unity,” fusing the distinct global sounds and electric energy of both superstar artists.

The announcement comes just weeks after Shakira teased fans with a one-minute snippet on social media directly from Brazil, writing: “From Maracaná Stadium, here is “Dai Dai,” the FIFA World Cup Official Song 2026.”

Fans can already stream the track on all major platforms, with FIFA noting that royalties will directly benefit the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

The anthem drop adds to the skyrocketing hype for the tournament. On Thursday, FIFA revealed that the tournament’s final match on July 19 in New Jersey will feature an unprecedented, star-studded halftime show headlined by Madonna, Shakira, and K-pop phenomenon BTS.

The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is set to kick off this June. / RSC