Shang Properties looks forward to a stronger 2024 with its successful rebrand and new property launches

True to its mission to create exemplary spaces in the residential, commercial and business segments, Shang Properties ended 2023 on a high, marked by a successful rebranding campaign and new, exciting developments. These achievements are a testament to its status as the preferred luxury real estate developer in the Philippines and signal a brighter future for the company.

In 2023, Shang Properties officially introduced its refreshed brand identity as a developer with thoughtful architecture and development, exquisite taste, and the utmost regard for privacy and exclusivity. This ushered in a new era of luxury living through curated spaces beyond expectation. Its secret? Paying attention to detail, whether big or small.

The new emblem wholly embodies the Shang Properties brand identity, and now boasts a clean and more streamlined look. Its text is updated to reflect the brand’s design philosophy—that of uncompromising vision, elegance, and harmony in all details.

A glimpse into the future of luxury living

In 2023, Shang Properties unveiled exciting developments in Pasig City that will be included in its storied portfolio of exemplary life spaces— Laya by Shang Properties and Haraya Residences, a joint venture project between Shang Properties and Robinsons Land Corporation.

Shang Properties is also set to launch two new residential developments, one in Quezon City and another in Cebu City, the developer’s first foray outside of Metro Manila.

