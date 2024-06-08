Shangri-la, Bai Hotel stay perfect

SHANGRI-LA Mactan Cebu and Bai Hotel Cebu improved to 3-0 after the first week of the basketball event of the Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI) Sportsfest 2024 at the Capitol Parish Gym.

Junjay Bation tallied 11 points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal as Bai Hotel made it three-in-a row after a 57-45 mauling of Harold’s Hotel, while Babmarley Mah and Joon Bonsukan combined for 17 points, eight boards, and four assists.

Shangri-la also kept its perfect record with a 96-30 rout of Yello Hotel.

Jose Miguel Tabaloc powered Shangri-la’s 66-point win with 22 points, six rebounds, one assist, two steals, and one block.

Ronald Panaguiton and Jonathan Canceran tallied 14 and 13 points, respectively, while Nicolas Kyle Magat, Kenneth Glenn Niones, and Dean Rey Llorente each had 10 points in Shangri-la’s balanced attack.

Kandaya Resort, Belmont Hotel, and Diamond Hotel also went undefeated after two starts.

Joshua Villa had 14 points, five rebounds, six assists, and six steals as Kandaya clobbered Yello Hotel, 98-29, Kenneth Pamaran tossed in 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals to power Belmont Hotel to a 78-63 whacking of Montebello Villa Hotel, while Ruben Ludovice delivered a double-double show of 25 points and 13 rebounds spiked with four assists, three steals, and three blocks to help Diamond Suites squeak past Holiday Inn. 54-53. / ML