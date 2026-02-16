Shangri-La Mactan Cebu presents traditional Chinese New Year Menu, signifies abundance and good fortune

In celebration of the Chinese New Year, Shangri-La Mactan’s Tea of Spring Executive Chinese Chef Liu Zhijun emphasized the importance of family, symbolism and fresh ingredients in the hotel’s Chinese New Year offerings.
“Chinese New Year is mainly about family reunions, bidding farewell to the old and welcoming the spring and everyone being happy and joyful,” Liu shared.
Food plays a central role in the celebration, with each dish carrying a symbolic meaning tied to prosperity and well-being. According to Liu, fish represents surplus, noodles symbolize longevity, dumplings signify wealth and rice cakes reflect growth and progress in the coming year.
For the season, Tea of Spring prepared traditional dishes such as Yee Sang, which symbolizes reunion, prosperity and career advancement, prepared with fresh salmon, fresh tuna and snow pear, and Poon Choi, a dish associated with wealth and abundance year after year.
The Hong Kong Style Deluxe Poon Choi features premium ingredients including abalone, prawns, seafood balls, sea cucumber, shiitake mushrooms, sea moss and a special sauce blend. Liu noted that the key to achieving authentic flavors lies in the use of the freshest seafood and vegetables.
Another highlight of the menu is the Charred Australian white lamb loin, prepared with aromatic Szechuan crumbs, asparagus, crispy rice and coriander, delivering a balance of bold flavors and texture.
Liu said he hopes diners will associate the dishes with good health, longevity, good fortune and prosperity in the year ahead. He also encouraged families to enjoy the celebration together, recommending Yee Sang as a shared dish symbolizing wealth, health and rising success each year.
A taste of tradition and prosperity
Shangri-La Mactan is offering traditional Nian Gao in celebration of the Chinese New Year, available from Feb. 1 to 28, 2026.
Nian Gao, a sweet rice cake commonly associated with unity and prosperity, is presented in two variants. The Prosperous Nian Gao is a classic fish-shaped rice cake packaged in an elegant presentation box and is priced at P1,388 net.
A premium option, Fortune in Motion, features a round Nian Gao housed in a bespoke rotating lantern with soft lighting. This selection is priced at P4,388 net.