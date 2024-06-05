Shangrila nabs 2nd straight win

SHANGRILA Mactan Cebu nabbed its second straight victory but Seda Hotel grabbed the limelight with a 76-point rout of Amethyst Boutique Hotel Cebu in the basketball event of Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI) Sportsfest 2024 on Tuesday, June 4, at the Capitol Parish Gym.

Jonathan Canceran had 17 points laced with six rebounds and one steal, while Jose Tabaloc added 11 points, eight boards, two assists and three steals to power Shangri-la to a 92-43 thrashing of Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown.

Nicolas Magat and Jonathan Bacalso had 10 each as Shangri-la improved to a 2-0 slate.

But it was Seda which drew much attention with its merciless 108-32 annihilation of Amethyst Boutique.

Marcus Fuentes paced Seda with 15 points, four rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Steve Castro also had 15 with one rebound and six assists, while Albertan Potenciosa sparkled with 11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals for Seda.

Adrian Padilla added 11 points, two rebounds, and four assists, while Harold Cortes had 10 points, two rebounds, and three assists underscoring Seda’s balanced attack.

In the other games, Marco Polo Plaza blasted Montebello Villa Hotel, 66-33, while Diamond Suites & Residences slammed Bluewater Maribago Resort, 79-62.

Gabriel Olieta led Marco Polo with 12 points, one rebound, three assists, and four steals followed by Owen Osorio with 11 points, three boards, and four dimes.

Jerome Ysolona fired 23 points spiked with one rebound, two assists, and one steal for Diamond Suites, while Arnel Suan contributed 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Plantation Bay Resort and Spa joined the list of winners on the second day of action after edging Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, 52-45.

Joven Inoc topped Plantation bay with 11 points and three rebounds while Joselito Aranda filled the stats sheet with 10 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and five steals. / ML