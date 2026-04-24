Shannon Elizabeth joins OnlyFans to take control of career

SHANNON ELIZABETH has officially joined OnlyFans, a content subscription platform known for adult-oriented material.

In an interview with People magazine, the 52-year-old actress said she wants to take control of her career by directly engaging with her fans.

“I’ve spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career. This new chapter is about changing that… and being closer to my fans,” she said.

“I’m choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms, and just be free. I really do think this is the future,” she added.

Elizabeth rose to fame in the 1999 film American Pie as Nadia and later appeared in films such as “Scary Movie,” “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” “Thirteen Ghosts” and “Love Actually.” / TRC