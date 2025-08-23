Sharapova to be inducted to Tennis Hall of Fame

MARIA Sharapova’s decorated tennis journey reaches its pinnacle as she takes her place among the sport’s immortals on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 (PH time), alongside iconic doubles pair Bob and Mike Bryan.

One of only 10 women to capture a career Grand Slam, Sharapova burst onto the scene in 2004 when she stunned two-time defending champion Serena Williams to win Wimbledon. She went on to collect titles at the U.S. Open in 2006, the Australian Open in 2008, and the French Open in 2012 and 2014, becoming the first Russian woman to reach No. 1 in the WTA

singles rankings.

“Wow, there was a lot of sacrifice. There was a lot of hard work,” said Sharapova on Friday, a day before she was to be enshrined along with the dominating doubles brothers, Bob and Mike Bryan. “And, boy, was it worth it.”

Her résumé also includes leading Russia to victory in the 2008 Billie Jean King Cup and winning a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics, where she again faced Williams in the final.

Beyond the court, Sharapova became a global icon, earning far more from endorsements than prize money. She graced magazine covers, appeared in fashion campaigns, and even shared the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition cover with top supermodels.

Sharapova retired in 2020 at age 32 after a 15-year career that endured multiple shoulder surgeries and a 15-month suspension following a positive test for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open. The Court of Arbitration for Sport later reduced her ban, ruling that she bore “less than significant fault” and could not “be considered to be an intentional doper.”

On Friday, Sharapova toured the newly renovated Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island. She described feeling giddy, like a teenager again, as she prepared for the induction ceremony and the chance to reconnect with people who shaped her journey. / RSC