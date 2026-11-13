Sharmaine Arnaiz becomes a licensed veterinarian

ACTRESS Sharmaine Arnaiz, whose real name is Sharmila Pribhdas Ochoa, is now a licensed veterinarian.

According to Pep.ph, Sharmaine was among the 1,083 examinees who passed the three-day Veterinarians Computer-Based Licensure Examination held from Nov. 4 to 6, 2026.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released the list of successful examinees on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, eight days after she celebrated her 52nd birthday on Nov. 1.

Sharmaine graduated with a degree in Veterinary Medicine from De La Salle Araneta University in Malabon City in 2007. At the time, she was pregnant with her second child with Che Ochoa.

It took nearly two decades for Sharmaine to finally fulfill her dream of becoming a licensed veterinarian. / TRC S