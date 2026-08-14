Sharon Cuneta, Barbie Forteza team up for new series

PRIME Video has announced on social media that “Honor Thy Mother” will premiere on Sept. 11, 2026.

The upcoming original series stars Sharon Cuneta and Barbie Forteza, who will portray mother and daughter for the first time.

“Two generations. One fight for legacy,” part of the caption read.

The Prime Video series is a collaboration between ABS-CBN Studios and GMA Network.

Cuneta will play a powerful CEO of a family-run business facing a crisis, while Forteza will portray Sharon’s long-lost daughter.

Award-winning filmmakers Onat Diaz and Jojo Saguin direct the series. The star-studded cast also includes John Estrada, Khalil Ramos, Tonton Gutierrez and Mercedes Cabral.

“Honor Thy Mother” marks Sharon’s second project with Prime Video, following her 2024 hit drama “Saving Grace.” / TRC S