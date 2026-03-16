Sharon Cuneta undergoes spine surgery

ACTRESS Sharon Cuneta revealed that she recently underwent a spine procedure in Singapore after dealing with persistent pain for the past two years.

In a Facebook post, Cuneta said she had debated whether to speak publicly about her condition before deciding to update fans about the surgery.

She added that she wished she had consulted her doctor in Singapore sooner and confirmed that the procedure helped address the pain she had been experiencing.

While she is now feeling better, the veteran singer-actress shared that she is still in the process of recovery. (NPG)