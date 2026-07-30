Sharon, Heart sit out this year’s SONA

Many had been looking forward to seeing what the two fashion icons would wear for the occasion. However, neither has issued an official statement explaining their absence.

Their husbands, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan and Senate President Chiz Escudero, arrived separately, both wearing traditional off-white or cream-colored Barong Tagalog.

Meanwhile, Batangas Gov. Vilma Santos, the “Star for All Seasons,” was widely regarded as one of the biggest celebrity attendees at this year’s SONA.

Other personalities from the entertainment industry spotted inside the plenary hall included Zsa Zsa Padilla with her partner Conrad Onglao, Richard Gomez, Isko Moreno and Manny Pacquiao. / TRC S