Sharon undergoes spine procedure

Sharon Cuneta underwent a spine procedure in Singapore after dealing with a condition she has endured for two years.

In a Facebook post, the Megastar clarified that her trip was for medical reasons, not leisure.

“I wish I went there to vlog, but actually, it was for medical reasons. My spine. Remember how I’d been under pain management for about two years for my right hip and leg?” she said.

Reports also indicate that Cuneta may need another procedure involving her neck, specifically the C4-C5 and C5-C6 areas of her spine.

The 60-year-old singer-actress also apologized for missing the finals of “Your Face Sounds Familiar,” where she was supposed to serve as a judge.

Some netizens questioned why she chose to seek treatment abroad, although others expressed support and wished her a speedy recovery. / TRC S