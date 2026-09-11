Sheena Halili gives birth to their third child

ACTRESS Sheena Halili and her husband, Atty. Jeron Manzanero, are now parents to three children after welcoming their third baby.

She gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig City.

“Hello, Baby Matty!” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which was filled with congratulatory messages from her friends in the industry.

Sheena entered showbiz after becoming a finalist in the first season of GMA’s StarStruck. Meanwhile, Attorney Jeron currently serves as Pasig City administrator under Mayor Vico Sotto.

The couple got married in February 2020 at The Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Quezon City.

Their first child, Martina, was born in December 2020. Their second child, Jio, was born via cesarean section in August 2024. / TRC S