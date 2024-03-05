Shell focuses on growing mobility stations in Cebu

PILIPINAS Shell Petroleum Corp. has no plans yet to roll out electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS) in Cebu, citing its “young market demand.”

However, Randy del Valle, Shell’s vice president and general ma­nager for Mobility, highlighted Ce­bu’s potential as a hub for EVCS in the future, noting the increasing aware­ness of EV usage in the country.

“In Cebu, we have the capabilities to install EVCS, but we are still in the early stage of the business,” he said.

For now, Shell EVCS is concentrated in the cities of Manila and areas in the northern and southern parts of Luzon. Shell has two fast charging points and 20 normal charging points located in eight different locations.

In a report, the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines is projected the total registered electric vehicles in the country to reach 6.6 million units by 2030.

It was in November 2023, when Shell formally included EVCS in its business.

“This aligns with the company’s approach towards energy transition in step with society, evolving beyond petroleum, towards sustainable and cleaner energy solutions for the company, people, community and environment today and for the future,” the firm said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Meanwhile, Shell’s expansion in Cebu will be more on growing its Shell Mobility Stations. On Feb. 23, 2024, Shell Mobility retailer entrepreneur Rex Carampatana opened Shell Mobility F. Cabahug North located along F. Cabahug St. Kasambagan, Cebu City.

Similar to his Shell Mobility branch along Sergio Osmeña Blvd., North Reclamation Area in Cebu City, this newly opened Shell Station also boasts of an art gallery with 98 paintings installed all over the 24-hour cafe, an exclusive function room and a 24-hour car wash services, among other amenities.

“This is another destination in Cebu City,” said del Valle.

Del Valle describes Shell Mobility as part of Shell’s commitment to cater to the Filipino’s changing needs on the road--- from those on foot to those with wheels.

“Mobility is for everyone. Shell is here to keep you safe on the road and make any journey meaningful. The way to keep the Philippines moving forward is to translate trends and customer needs into services that are fit for your specific needs, accessible, and readily available all in one destination while being the country’s sustainability partner,” he said in a statement.

Asked if there would be more Shell Mobility stations to open in Cebu this year, del Valle emphasized Cebu being an important location for Shell because of its rapidly growing economy.

He said the company will be renovating several Shell stations in some areas in Cebu Province, including those in Balamban and Toledo to transform them into “more than a gas station but a destination.” / KOC