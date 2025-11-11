Shell Pilipinas 9-month profit up 33% on stronger cash flow

SHELL Pilipinas Corp. posted a P1.3 billion net income for the first nine months of 2025, up 33 percent year-on-year, as core earnings rose 10 percent to P2.5 billion.

Free cash flow swung to a P5 billion surplus from last year’s deficit, with gearing steady at 51 percent on lower net debt and tight capital discipline.

Fuel volumes remained stable, while premium products, fleet accounts, and non-fuel retail lifted margins.

Shell Go+ membership grew 17 percent to 2.6 million, driving stronger customer engagement.

SPC also advanced its e-mobility push with ACMobility for a national EV charging network. President and chief executive officer Lorelie Quiambao Osial said the company remains focused on cash discipline and profitable growth heading into year-end. / KOC