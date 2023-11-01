Sherilin beats Jade & Jay Construction in MCBL

THE Sherilin Gremlinz easily defeated the Jade & Jay Construction, 128-82, in the Metro Cebu Basketball League Season 9 last Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 at the Roadstar Gym.

Former league MVP Emmanuel Villamor led Sherilin with 26 points, four rebounds and five assists, while Mark Solonia added 23 markers, 12 boards and three steals, as seven different players scored in double figures for the team of sportsman Richard Mercado.

In other games, the CAT 8Traders routed the San Isidro Labradors, 109-78, with Marvin Java leading the way with his 29 points, 15 rebounds and six steals.

The JP Colecciones crushed the Deon Motors, 120-91, thanks to the stellar efforts of Jowen Abayon, who had 25 points, 13 boards and five assists.

The Matias Inato Foodhaus clobbered the JSM Customs Brokerage, 104-88, as Jake Diamante scored 28 points and grabbed eight boards.

JPT also routed the Vestre Ventures, 124-85, with Stephan Senarillos tallying 22 points, eight boards and five dimes.