Sherilin blasts ARQ, nabs top seed in MCBL

THE Sherilin Gremlinz outlasted the ARQ Builders, 96-91, to grab the top seed in Group B of the Metro Cebu Basketball League Season 9 Presented by WinZir on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024 at the City Sports Club-Cebu basketball court.

In a clash between two former champions of the MCBL, the Gremlinz of businessman Richard Mercado used a scintillating start to erect leads that went as high as 24, before holding on down the stretch to nab the victory. Sherilin ended the elimination round with a 10-1 card, while ARQ finished at 9-2.

Former MCBL MVP Emmanuel Villamor had 32 points, seven rebounds, and three steals, while Mark Solonia had 23 points and 11 boards to power the Gremlinz. Veterans Noel Canedo and EJ Conahap added 14 and 10 markers, respectively.

Spencer Ugsimar and John Villabrille had 17 points each for ARQ.

In the other game, Jade and Jay Construction routed the Sir Knights, 106-88. Johnrey Girasol tallied 36 points to lead Jade and Jay Construction to the dominant win.

Sherilin will take on Deon Motors in the Round of 16 this Saturday at the Roadstar Sports Gym at 6:40 p.m.

Meanwhile, ARQ battles the Strato Builders on Sunday at 8 p.m. at the City Sports Club-Cebu.