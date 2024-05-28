Sherilin nabs second straight win in MCBL

THE reigning champions Sherilin Gremlinz tallied its second win in a row after defeating JKV Enterprises, 86-77, in the Metro Cebu Basketball League Season 10 on May 25 at the Roadstar Gym in Pardo, Cebu City.

The Gremlinz took care of business early and led by as many as 18, 48-30, early in the second half. Although JKV closed the gap to seven, 71-64, at the halfway point of the final period, Sherilin showed its veteran experience and held off its foes to nab its second win in four games.

Rex Tuazon led Sherilin with 20 points, going 4-for-9 from three-point land. Emmanuel Villamor added 14 markers, while Miko Pahugot and Mark Solonia scored 10 points apiece.

In other matches, Lite Ferries kept its unbeaten record intact with a dominant 100-77 victory over Winzen’s Café. Lite Ferries asserted its might over its opponents early, establishing a 22-12 lead after the first and kept on building on that until the final buzzer.

Former University of the Visayas standout Jayson Balabag had a monster of a ballgame with 33 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Former Arellano University ace Shane Menina chipped in 16 markers.

Meanwhile, Purefit Cebu stunned JPT, 81-71. Acer Go and Keanu Limana scored 17 points each to steer Purefit to the win while Jeff Gudes filled the stat sheet with 15 points, 12 boards, five assists and four steals. / JNP