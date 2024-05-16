Sherilin yields 5 points in last four seconds

JPT announced their intentions for the title loudly as they took down the reigning champions, Sherilin Gremlinz, 80-79, in the Metro Cebu Basketball League Season X on May 11, 2024, at the Roadstar Sports Gym.

Zaionyl Rosano made a couple of clutch shots to push JPT to victory. Trailing by four seconds to go, Rosano canned a three-pointer from the corner to trim the deficit to one. Then, he swished a short jumper to give his team the lead. The Gremlinz had several chances to win but failed to convert any of those shots on their last possession.

The high-flying Albert Ardiente, ironically a former ace of Sherilin, led JPT with 19 points, three rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Rosano added 17 markers.

In other games, the Lite Ferries upended Pure Fit Cebu, 87-78, thanks to the superb performance of former Cesafi standout Shane Menina, who had 25 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, JKV Enterprises defeated Winzen’s Café, 90-87. “The Cebuano Rocket” Miguel Gastador led the way for JKV with 21 points, 10 boards, and four steals. / JNP