Shetzue’s Razor beats Chicken St., wins TUF Basketball League title

SHETZUE’S Razor captured their second straight championship in the TUF Basketball League after they annexed the Season 5 title with an 85-77 win over Chicken St. in the finals on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, at the Benedicto College gym in Cebu City.

Shetzue’s Razor got off to a fast start and erected a 54-41 lead at halftime. Despite numerous comeback attempts by Chicken St., Shetzue’s Razor maintained their composure until the final buzzer to come away with the championship trophy.

Orly Amores had 15 points and five assists and was named as the Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP). Allen Tarona anchored Shetzue Razor’s defense as he grabbed 15 rebounds and added a block and a steal.

Chicken St. forward Syv Millevo, though, was named as the tournament’s MVP.

Meanwhile, third-place honors went to RW Freight x Joher as they bested the AKP Cebu Ball Club, 85-79. Danny Nillas tallied 28 points and six assists to push RW Freight x Joher to the win.