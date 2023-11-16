Shetzue’s Razor neats AKP Cebu goes to the finals in TUF Basketball

THE reigning champions Shetzue’s Razor blasted the AKP Cebu, 101-76, in the semifinals on Wednesday night on Nov. 15, 2023 at the House of Curry gym to barge into the finals of the TUF Basketball.

The win places Shetzue’s Razor opposite Chicken St. in a virtual rematch of last season’s championship game which the former won.

Even without its big guns like reigning MVP Gerald Anthony Gullas, Jason Arquisola, and Dave Lim, Shetzue’s Razor had little trouble disposing of AKP Cebu.

Archie Obenario stepped up and had 20 points and five assists, while Allen Tarona fiercely manned the shaded lane and produced 10 rebounds and two blocked shots.

This season’s championship game will be on Monday at 7:45 p.m. at the Benedicto College gym in Cebu City.