Shimura backs high-rise dev’t on Bantayan

CEBU 4th District Rep. Sun Shimura has no objection to constructing a high-rise structure on islands like Bantayan if developers follow environmental laws.

“For me, why not? For as long as it’s safe, and it’s not bad for the environment, why take away the development from the island,” Shimura said on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.

Shimura’s position addresses the ongoing dispute over The Stria, a luxury resort in Santa Fe, Bantayan Island. The resort built 11 floors, though its environmental compliance certificate allowed only three.

“For me, I am a pro-development kind of person. You know me, you know my roots, my bloodline,” he added.

He cited countries like Maldives with coastal high-rises. He said developers must ensure proper facilities, like sewage treatment plants, are in place to prevent environmental damage.

Shimura said the Comprehensive Land Use Plans of each local government unit plays a crucial role in determining areas suitable for development.

“So that’s why we need to work on a comprehensive land use plan. If it’s there, it’s gonna be okay,” he said.

Reclassification

On July 2, Shimura filed a bill that would declare certain areas of Bantayan Island as a protected area.

The bill would also reclassify the wilderness status of the island, which would allow residents to own their land.

Bantayan island has been declared a wilderness area through a Presidential Proclamation 2151 which was issued in 1981.

It would also declare certain areas of the sea as a protected area under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. / CDF