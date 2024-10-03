Shimura runs for congressman; wife seeks reelection

INCUMBENT Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura will run for congressman of Cebu fourth district in the upcoming May 2025 elections under the Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino (PMP) party.

This came after he submitted his certificate of candidacy (COC) to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Cebu Provincial office at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2024.

Shimura, the current mayor of Daanbantayan, aims to expand the various services and programs in the fourth district.

Among his priorities are improving and expanding education, particularly the state universities on the island, the reclassification of wilderness areas on Bantayan and Malapascua islands as timberlands, and implementing various programs for fishermen, farmers, and small transportation groups.

Shimura began his public service in 2007 as mayor of the town, later serving as a provincial board member before returning as mayor in 2019.

"We have been serving the municipality and the district of Cebu for almost eighteen years now and we have seen the development since then and until now but for close to six years murag na stunted ang growth and the development of the Province of Cebu and me being a part of the developments and progress I am just presenting myself basin pa diay ba. For me, people will always have a choice so I'm just presenting a choice basin ang fourth district they would want another surname sa pagpanerbisyo," Shimura said on Thursday.

Shimura expressed his gratitude for remaining a part of One Cebu party.

He appreciated the moral and other forms of support from the party, led by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

"The governor clearly stated nga ang iyang mga anak bisan dili One Cebu ang uban but ngan nga kauban ug pamilya sa One Cebu will always be her children and will be always be supported morally and etcetera (even if some of her children are not with One Cebu, they are still part of the family and will always be supported morally, etc.). For me it is okay not to be given the CONA (Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance) since I always respect that because ako (I’ve been with) One Cebu ko sa (since) 2007," Shimura said.

Shimura is one of three candidates who filed their COCs at the Comelec Cebu office, including his wife, incumbent Provincial Board Member Kerrie Shimura, who is running for reelection in the fourth district, and Julius Anthony "Oloy" Corominas, the brother of incumbent board member Victoria "Tata" Corominas-Toribio. (ANV)