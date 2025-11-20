Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin announce marriage after 10 years of dating

SOUTH Korean celebrity couple Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin are finally tying the knot after 10 years of dating.

Their agency, AM Entertainment, announced the happy news on November 20, 2025, a Korean media reported.

"Their wedding will be held privately on December 20 in Seoul with both families, relatives, and close friends in attendance," the agency said.

Some of Min-ah's notable dramas include My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, and Oh My Venus.

Meanwhile, Woon-bin is known for his roles in The Heirs, Black Knight, and Genie, Make a Wish. (SunStar Cebu)