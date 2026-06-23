Shinjuku wins Cebu Hustle 3x3 title

JAPANESE club Shinjuku Givers captured the inaugural Cebu Hustle 3x3 championship with an impressive 21-8 victory over Uratex Dream in the finals on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at SM Seaside City Cebu.

Shinjuku came out blazing early behind Esther Ibeh and Yumi Takakuwa, who spearheaded a 9-0 run that allowed the team to seize control from the outset and never look back.

Takakuwa, a former import for Uratex Dream, scored six points, while the 6-foot-1 Ibeh finished with seven points and five rebounds to lead Shinjuku to the title and the US$3,000 grand prize.

“We fought from the beginning until the end and I’m very happy that we got the win and I got to show my skill,” said Ibeh, the Nigerian center who was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP). It was her first time playing 3x3 basketball.

Joining Ibeh in the Mythical Three selection were Renzhu Li of Uratex Dream and Kiri Endo of CT Tigers.

Mizuno Naho added four points, while Milai Mori sealed the victory with a two-point shot with 1:31 remaining in the game.

The Shinjuku Givers also completed a perfect, undefeated campaign after sweeping Pool A in the group stage on opening day.

Their 14-9 quarterfinal victory over fellow Japanese squad Maurice Lacroix was followed by a hard-fought 21-19 semifinal win against CT Tigers.

Li led Uratex Dream with four points, while Kaye Pingol contributed three. Sam Harada chipped in one point.

Uratex Dream’s hopes took a hit when one of its key players, Angel Surada, suffered an injury.

The squad secured a finals berth after stunning the Pilipinas Aguilas, 13-12, in overtime during their semifinal matchup.

For finishing as runner-up, Uratex took home the $2,000 cash prize. The team also finished second in the Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 4 last February.

Meanwhile, CT Tigers claimed third place after edging the Pilipinas Aguilas, 15-12.

Endo, who also emerged as the champion of the Two-Point Shootout Contest, scored six points and dished out four assists, including the crucial basket that gave CT Tigers a 13-11 advantage and ultimately secured the victory. The team went home with the $1,000 third-place prize.

The successful staging of the inaugural Cebu Hustle 3x3 showcased the high level of women’s 3x3 basketball and further strengthened Cebu’s reputation as one of the Philippines’ premier destinations for international sporting events. / JBM