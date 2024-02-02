Ship-breaking operations of stranded vessel stopped amid health concerns

LAPU-LAPU City Mayor Junard Chan ordered a temporary halt to the ship-breaking operations of M/V Diamond Highway in Punta Engaño on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.
This was due to complaints from several residents in the area of skin irritations and rashes, which they believed were caused by the breaking and demolition of the ship.
The process triggered a significant emission of dust, which the burned materials of the ship such as foams, could have caused.
Accordingly, the M/V Diamond Highway ran aground during the onslaught of Typhoon Odette (Rai) and caught fire in April 2023.
Chan banned the ship-breaking company from cutting any parts of the M/V Diamond for two weeks and instead requested them to clear the debris that could have caused the large volume of dust.
The company was also mandated to shoulder the medication of those residents affected. (HIC)