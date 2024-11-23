Ship remains stranded off Punta Engaño

THE cease and desist order (CDO) that Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan issued in January 2024 to halt the shipbreaking operation of mv Diamond Highway in Sitio Proper Jansen, Barangay Punta Engaño remains in effect.

This is why the vessel has not been removed off the coast of the barangay, as of Saturday, Nov. 23.

Councilor Susan Baring, committee of laws chairperson, told SunStar Cebu in a phone interview that proper shipbreaking guidelines should be observed to protect the health of nearby residents.

“While the ship remains afloat, removing it is not advisable as it could cause damage to the shores... Therefore, the shipbreaking should be continued, but with proper guidelines to be followed,” said Baring in Cebuano.

An executive session on Thursday, Nov. 14, invited various city departments and officers from the Philippine Coast Guard, Maritime Industry Authority (Marina), the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and environmental experts to discuss strategies for the proper dismantling of the ship.

Punta Engaño residents who had filed a complaint for health related-illnesses were also present during the meeting.

“We invited resource speakers to provide insights and ideas on what shipbreaking really is and what should be done. The City Council wants to understand the cause of the problem that resulted in the residents getting sick,” said Baring in Cebuano.

“The guidelines provided are being studied by Marina. We, as the City Council, will also look into our role in the shipbreaking process,” she added.

The council has requested a copy of the guidelines and plans to tackle the matter further before December.

Residents from Sitios Proper Jansen, Colo, Lupa and Mangal believed that fiber-like dust emissions from the shipbreaking operation contributed to the skin and respiratory diseases they experienced in 2023.

These health issues prompted Chan to issue a CDO on Jan. 31 to halt the shipbreaking operation carried out by a private firm.

Mv Diamond Highway, a former car carrier, was constructed in 2004 under the name Utopia Ace. The ship, which had the capacity to carry 6,354 cars, weighed 19,000 deadweight tons.

The vessel was among the more than 100 ships that were either stranded or sank due to typhoon Odette in December 2021. / DPC