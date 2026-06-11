Shipbuilding, EVs lead Cebu growth opportunities

CEBU’S business leaders see growing opportunities for strategic partnerships in shipbuilding, renewable energy, housing, technology and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure as the province enters its next phase of economic growth.

During the Cebu Business Month 2026 Investment and Entrepreneurship Summit, top executives from various industries identified areas where investors, entrepreneurs and foreign partners can collaborate to address market gaps and support regional development.

Among the sectors highlighted was shipbuilding, where Japanese-owned Tsuneishi Technical Services Philippines sees opportunities to strengthen local supply chains.

Segismundo “Jun” Exaltacion Jr., president and chief executive officer of Tsuneishi Technical Services Philippines Inc., said the company continues to rely heavily on imported materials and components and is seeking more domestic suppliers.

“We are looking for local partners in the Philippines, especially for the domestic market,” Exaltacion said.

He noted that about 75 percent of shipbuilding materials are imported, creating opportunities for local manufacturers to participate in the maritime value chain.

The shipbuilding sector remains one of Cebu’s key export industries, with the province serving as a major hub for vessel construction and maritime services.

Electronic vehicles

Energy and mobility infrastructure also emerged as promising growth areas.

Top Line Group president and chief executive officer Eugene Erik Lim said the company is pursuing partnerships that support the country’s energy transition, including EV charging facilities, solar energy solutions and other technologies that can be integrated into its growing network of service stations.

“We’re looking at different technologies that can be partnered with different supply chains,” Lim said.

The fuel retailer recently partnered with an EV transport service provider and plans to install EV charging stations in selected locations.

Industry leaders said the shift toward cleaner and more efficient transport is expected to create opportunities for technology providers, energy firms and infrastructure developers.

Housing development likewise remains a major area for collaboration.

Partnerships

Cebu-based developers said partnerships with foreign firms have helped accelerate projects while introducing international expertise and standards.

King Properties, which has partnered with Japan’s Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp., said joint ventures have expanded its project pipeline and enhanced product offerings.

Jason King, president of King Properties, said the company continues to see opportunities in residential developments, particularly in the mid-market segment where demand remains strong.

Similarly, Cebu Landmasters Inc. president and chief executive officer Jose Franco Soberano said its partnership with Japanese investor NTT UD Asia Pte. Ltd. has strengthened its expansion plans across the Visayas and Mindanao.

Business leaders said urbanization, population growth and rising incomes continue to support long-term demand for housing and mixed-use developments.

Technology and digital connectivity were also identified as key growth enablers.

Converge ICT Solutions said expanded broadband infrastructure and digital services can help small and medium enterprises access new markets, connect with global partners and improve efficiency.

“Connectivity and technology provide an equal playing field,” said Heidi Anne Garayblas, vice president and head of business development and support of Converge SME Group. “We’re seeing technology not just as a pipe but as a foundation for growth.”

Executives added that growth opportunities are increasingly spreading beyond Cebu City to emerging urban centers and secondary markets across the Visayas.

Despite differences across industries, business leaders agreed that strategic partnerships will be critical to attracting investments, boosting competitiveness and sustaining Cebu’s economic growth. / KOC