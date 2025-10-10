Shipowners call for better management

THE Philippine Coastwise Shipping Association (PCSA) is calling for a major overhaul of the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina), proposing it be split into two separate agencies governing international and domestic shipping.

During a general membership meeting in Cebu City on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, PCSA Chairman Lucio Lim said that current policies, heavily influenced by international conventions like the Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW), are “ill-suited,” expensive, and burdensome for local operators.

Lim argued that these global standards have led to a domestic manning crisis, prompting some vessels to delay or cancel trips due to a lack of licensed officers.

The PCSA urged Marina to revise competency requirements to prioritize experience over academic credentials, noting that the current system’s demand for a four-year maritime degree disqualifies many experienced local captains.

Lim stated that the initiative is supported by Sen. Panfilo Lacson and mirrors the maritime governance structures of Japan and Australia, where domestic shipping is regulated separately. Lim said these policies have led. / EHP