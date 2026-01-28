Shipping fare hike avoided as government delays new penalties

TRAVELERS and businesses can breathe a sigh of relief as a proposed increase in shipping fines has been put on hold. The move comes after local shipowners warned that massive new penalties could force them to raise ticket prices and cargo fees across the Philippines.

Why the delay matters to you

The Philippine Coastwise Shipping Association (PCSA), which represents over 50 companies and 800 vessels, successfully argued for a delay in new rules proposed by the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina).

The shipping group pointed out that some of the proposed fines would jump by 100 percent—and in some extreme cases, as much as 19,000 percent. Industry leaders warned that these "excessive" costs would eventually be passed down to the public, making it more expensive for people to travel between islands and for companies to ship goods.

Seeking a fair balance

During a meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, PCSA Chairman Lucio Lim asked for the proposal to be paused so experts could take a closer look. He raised concerns that the new penalties were drafted without enough consultation and lacked a clear explanation for how the high costs were calculated.

Marina officials explained that they wanted to update old rules from 1992 to improve safety and discourage accidents. However, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has now agreed to find a "middle ground."

DOTr Assistant Secretary Villamor Ventura Plan confirmed that the board will wait for more discussions to ensure the final rules are fair for both the government and the shipping companies.

Challenges for future sailors

The discussion also touched on the future of Filipino seafarers. Currently, the shipping industry faces a "bottleneck" for students:

* 20,000 students graduate from maritime schools every year.

* Only 5,000 students (25 percent) manage to get the shipboard training they need to become professionals.

* 65 percent of those lucky students get their training on PCSA member ships.

Because so many students rely on these domestic ships for their careers, the PCSA argued that any new regulations must reflect the real-world conditions of the industry.

What happens next?

The delay gives everyone more time to fix the rules regarding licenses for boat captains, mechanics, and other crew members. A major point of debate is how much time sailors must spend at sea before they are promoted. While some suggested a 36-month cap, many in the industry want to keep a 48-month standard to ensure crews have enough hands-on experience to keep passengers safe.

By pausing the hike, regulators and shipowners hope to create a system that keeps the seas safe without making travel too expensive for the everyday Filipino.