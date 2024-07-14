Shipping firms urge Marina to suspend rollout of web app

A group of shipping companies has asked the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) to suspend the nationwide implementation of its Blockchain Enabled Automated System Technology (BEST).

In a letter dated July 10, 2024, addressed to Marina’s administrator Sonia Malaluan, the Philippine Coastwise Shipping Association (PCSA), the country’s largest shipping association, reported that “numerous issues and problems” have arisen with the implementation of Marina’s BEST, further complicating the ease of doing business.

The group cited bugs, crashes and glitches occurring from the initial registration and login process to accessing the main features of the online system, including missing information on vessels operated by their members.

“These technical issues are not just minor inconveniences as operators rely on a timely, accurate and reliable system of processing maritime-related licenses and documents. Any malfunctions and glitches in this system can lead to substantial delays, financial losses and disruption of shipping services needed by the riding public,” the PCSA said.

The group also raised concerns over the risks of hacking and cyberattacks, considering the recent hacking incidents of various government websites, including Marina’s.

“Our personal data, including sensitive and confidential information, must be protected with the highest possible security measures. Unfortunately, recent events have demonstrated that even governmental systems are vulnerable and susceptible to breaches which Marina ought to prevent,” the group stressed.

Gradual implementation

Marina BEST is an advanced web app tasked to provide online services, from application to issuance of certificates/permits, streamlined processes, real-time tracking of status, standard inspection/survey checklists, and easily verifiable documents, allowing secured and contactless transactions aimed at reducing opportunities for corruption and preserving the integrity of documents. This system shall serve as a tool for effective monitoring and enforcement of maritime rules and regulations.

While the group clarified that they support the modernization and digitalization of government services to enhance efficiency and accessibility, it wants gradual implementation of the BEST starting with a pilot program in one or two regions, as suggested during the program’s orientation in Cebu.

The group also wants Marina to ensure that the system is complete, accurate, stable and secure before its nationwide roll-out.

“We cannot brush aside these serious concerns and the safety, security and reliability of governmental services should remain the foremost consideration,” the PCSA said.

The group added that it is also prudent to limit the system’s coverage to applications such as new ship construction or new importation to test its viability and operability. It said that this approach would allow for the necessary improvements and refinements before a full-scale implementation.

The PCSA is the largest shipping association in the Philippines and the biggest in terms of total gross tonnage of ships combined. It represents 50 members with more than 600 vessels from small to medium in size. / KOC