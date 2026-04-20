Shipping group seeks nationwide port fee cuts

A SHIPPING industry group has urged transport authorities to sustain and expand recent port fee reductions, saying the measures are providing critical relief to domestic operators facing rising global pressures.

In a letter, dated Monday, April 20, 2026, the Philippine Coastwise Shipping Association Inc. (PCSA) called on the Philippine Ports Authority to adopt similar measures nationwide, noting that broader implementation could amplify the benefits and deliver more comprehensive relief across the maritime sector.

PCSA commended the Department of Transportation (DOTr), along with the Cebu Port Commission and the Cebu Port Authority, for swiftly implementing temporary fee adjustments at Cebu ports.

Among the measures are a 40-percent discount on berthing and anchorage fees for domestic vessels, as well as the suspension of selected charges. These include roll-on/roll-off wharfage fees for agricultural cargo vehicles — covering six-wheelers (4,800–7,500 kilos), prime movers without trailers (7,600–15,000 kilos), eight-wheelers, tank lorries and 10-wheelers, including trucks and prime movers with trailers — and terminal fees for passengers.

PCSA said the steps are helping ease mounting operational and financial pressures on shipping firms, particularly amid disruptions linked to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, which has driven up fuel costs and complicated logistics.

“The immediate reduction … demonstrated a clear recognition of the operational and financial pressures currently faced by the domestic shipping industry,” the group said.

The association also acknowledged the DOTr’s role in facilitating dialogue between stakeholders and regulators, saying such coordination helps sustain stability and confidence in the industry amid uncertainty. / KOC