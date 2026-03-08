Shipping operators axe routes, hike fares

A SURGE in global oil prices is stranding passengers and driving up travel costs across the Visayas as shipping companies restrict routes and hike fares to survive.

Major shipping lines began suspending trips and adjusting fares on Friday, March 6, 2026. Operators said a 40 percent jump in fuel costs increased vessel operating expenses, forcing companies to implement surcharges and pull ships to remain financially viable. OceanJet halted key trips, including the 10 a.m. Cebu-Palompon, Leyte and 6:45 p.m. Cebu-Getafe, Bohol lines, while Gabisan Shipping Lines shifted to a limited weekly sailing schedule between Cebu and Talibon, Bohol starting Monday, March 9.

Why it matters

The disruptions hit ordinary commuters, businesses, and island communities that rely heavily on maritime trade. Constant fuel surcharges strain the budgets of daily wage earners, students and seniors.

To cope with the costs, Cokaliong Shipping Lines released an updated passenger fare matrix for trips between Cebu City and Surigao City. Economy-class tickets for regular passengers cost P1,584, tourist-class accommodations are P1,872, and cabin beds cost P2,304. Discounted fares offer some relief for specific groups. Students pay P1,371.11 for economy, P1,620.41 for tourist and P1,861.63 for cabin beds. Minors are charged P1,051.77 for economy, P1,243 for tourist and P1,529.85 for a cabin. Senior citizens and persons with disabilities pay P1,279.87 for economy, P1,512.58 for tourist and P1,861.63 for a cabin. Higher accommodations include suite rooms priced at P5,472 for two persons and P8,208 for three persons.

Higher costs also directly affect the movement of goods and vehicles. Super Shuttle Ferry implemented a 20 percent increase in passage fares and cargo rates across its branches starting Monday. Star Philippines Shipping Lines and Roble Shipping both introduced temporary fuel surcharges covering passage and freight, while FastCat rolled out an updated fare matrix. Montenegro Shipping Lines will also revise charges for vehicles ranging from motorcycles to heavy equipment on its Dumaguete (Negros Oriental), Dapitan (Zamboanga del Norte) and Siquijor routes.

The big picture

The local shipping crisis stems from escalating tensions in the Middle East. To curb the national fallout and reduce fuel consumption, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered government offices to shift to a four-day workweek starting Monday. The Department of Energy also intervened with a price cap, limiting premium and special gasoline to P76.50 per liter, regular gasoline to P64.70 and diesel to P66.59. The agency warned that without staggered price implementations, diesel could soar to P80 or P90 per liter in the coming weeks.

Government enforcement warnings

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said authorities continue to monitor gas stations across the country for illegal price hikes.

“Police are on high alert, pero tulong-tulong tayo (but it’s a group effort). There are 14,000 gas stations all over the country, please report any violation to your local enforcement agencies so the PNP (Philippine National Police) can deploy their already strained resources,” Garin said.

“Sinabi na ng Pangulo (The President said), no profiteering at no hoarding. Bawal ‘yan (That’s prohibited),” Garin added.

What to watch next

Travelers must prepare for further schedule adjustments in the weeks ahead. OceanJet cancellations will last until at least March 20, though the company said affected passengers are entitled to full refunds or free rescheduling. Montenegro Shipping Lines will roll out its new fare schedules on March 23. If Middle East tensions persist and fuel prices remain high, more shipping lines may restrict operations, leaving the government to decide if extended price caps or deeper interventions are necessary to keep the Visayas moving. / EHP