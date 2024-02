A LEAD man of a shipyard firm was shot and killed by the riding-in-tandem at around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, February 23, 2024, along the national highway in Barangay Abucayan, Balamban town, southwest Cebu.

The victim was identified as Alberto Inan Dorado, 47, married, a resident of the said place.

According to Master Sergeant Alby Agua of the Balamban Police Station, the victim was driving a motorcycle on his way to work when waylaid by the unidentified perpetrators. (With TPT)