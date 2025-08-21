Shoes, Snaps, and Survival: A Cebuano’s pandemic pivot

DIOSCORRO R. Villacampa Jr., 43 years old, ventured into online selling in 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Living in Sitio Bag-ong Katilingban, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City, he was among the many Filipinos whose livelihood was disrupted by lockdowns and strict social distancing measures.

His main source of income as a freelance photographer was temporarily halted, pushing him to explore other ways to sustain his family.

To cope, he began selling shoes, sandals, and slippers online from his home.

He sourced his stocks from direct bulk thrift sellers and wholesalers around Metro Cebu, maximizing the growing popularity of online marketplaces and social media live selling during the pandemic.

E-commerce in the Philippines grew rapidly in those years, as restrictions forced people to shop online for essentials and non-essentials alike.

Through consistency and persistence, Villacampa’s small sideline flourished.

By 2023, he was able to open a modest physical store in Bontores, still in Barangay Basak San Nicolas, where residents could personally check and buy his items.

Despite having a store, his main sales still come from his online platforms, particularly live selling sessions, where he reaches a wider audience beyond his neighborhood.

Today, he balances his passion for photography with his role as a micro-entrepreneur.

His story reflects how many Filipinos adapted during the pandemic, embracing digital platforms, diversifying income sources, and turning challenges into opportunities.

For Villacampa, online selling not only kept his family afloat during uncertain times but also continues to put food on the table and support his household needs. (Juan Carlo de Vela)