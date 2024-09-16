Shogun dominates Emmys, 'Hacks' upsets 'The Bear'

“We were really shocked,” said “Hacks” co-creator Jen Statsky, who, along with Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs, also won for Writing in a Comedy Series. ”We were truly, really surprised.”

While “The Bear” missed out on the top comedy prize, it still claimed several key awards, including Directing for a Comedy Series (Christopher Storer), Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Liza Colón-Zayas), Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jeremy Allen White), and Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

However, “Shōgun” dominated the night. The series, which received 25 nominations, took home major honors, including Best Drama. Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai earned Best Actor and Best Actress in a Drama Series.

Sanada made history as the first Japanese actor to win an Emmy, with Sawai becoming the second shortly after. ”‘Shogun’ taught me that when we work together, we can make miracles,” Sanada said in his acceptance speech.

“When you saw me cry on stage, it was probably the 12th time I cried today,” Sawai told the Associated Press. “It was just mixed emotions, wanting everyone to win, all that. I may cry again now.”

“Shōgun” set a record, winning 18 Emmys in total, including its wins at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards — the most for a single season in the event’s history.

“The Bear” finished the night with 11 Emmys, including guest acting awards at the Creative Arts ceremony for Jamie Lee Curtis and Jon Bernthal.

The ceremony was hosted by father-son duo Dan and Eugene Levy of “Schitt’s Creek,” who, during their opening monologue, quipped about “The Bear” competing in the comedy category.

“In honor of ‘The Bear,’ we will be making no jokes,” Eugene Levy said, drawing laughs from the audience.