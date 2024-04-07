‘Shogun’ gets A+ from critics

“SHŌGUN,” a masterfully created series set in Feudal Japan, premiered on Disney+ on Feb. 27, 2024. Since then, it has been at the center of praises from period drama geeks, great TV enthusiasts and those who crave action-packed battle scenes.

With its ensemble of A+ directors and producers, talented Japanese and international cast, and first-rate costume, makeup and movement experts, Shōgun, since the very beginning, has always been gunning for the top.

Earning a solid 99 percent Tomatometer and 93 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, “Shōgun” is well on its way to becoming a critical darling. Critics agree that “Shōgun” takes the heavy topics of religion, war and culture and masterfully weaves them into a compelling story that leaves audiences hungry for more. This mirrors the original text by James Clavell, a novel hailed not only as a well-researched but also a culturally accurate work.

“Shōgun” is slowly building a community in the Philippines. Filipino influencers and cinephiles have been eager to express enthusiasm and appreciation for a show of this caliber. Hungry for a cinematic samurai flick that ticks all the boxes of a compelling and thought-provoking story, “Shōgun” is hailed as a show that’s worth all the hype it’s currently getting. Local period drama geeks also commended the show’s elaborate production design and action scenes, a combination especially exciting to action-loving Filipinos.

What’s more: “Shōgun’s real history – the Shōgunate in 1600 – has very close ties with that of our country’s own, from the Spanish colonization to trade relations, further building the excitement of Filipinos.

Shōgun is streaming on Disney+, with new episodes every Tuesday. / PR