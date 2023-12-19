Shop, exchange gifts at Ayala Center Cebu

IT’S beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Ayala Malls. The festive spirit is genuinely felt as Ayala Malls brings forth the joy of giving through its heartwarming campaign, “Extra Exchange Gift,” running from Dec. 9 to Jan. 3, 2024. Amid the anticipation of grand Noche Buena celebrations, Ayala Malls is making the season brighter by encouraging shoppers to buy gifts and pay it forward.

“This is the perfect blend of generosity, joy and the thrill of surprises that will make this holiday season truly memorable for everyone. This Christmas, Ayala Malls invites you to embrace timeless traditions, create cherish memories and bask in the spirit of the season because at Ayala Malls, Christmas is not just a date but it’s a heartwarming celebration of love and togetherness,” said Janra Montilla, Ayala Center Cebu’s marketing manager.

Here’s how it works: Get into the joy of shopping by purchasing a gift item worth a minimum of P300 to P1,000 from any Ayala Malls merchant (excluding groceries) at locations like TriNoma, MarQuee, One Ayala, Alabang Town Center and Ayala Center Cebu. Then, head to the exchange booth, conveniently located near Rustan’s for those shopping at Ayala Center Cebu, and exchange your purchased gift item with one of the 30 beautifully displayed gift boxes.

For those with a heart for charity, you can also contribute to Ayala Foundation Charities for Children by scanning the provided QR Code for cash donations. Simply present your donation confirmation page and provide necessary information such as your name, contact number, donation reference number and amount.

As a delightful bonus, participants stand a chance to win specially curated gifts by key influencers and Ayala Malls merchants through an exciting raffle. To qualify, present your Z!ng Plus membership or register an account. The raffle draw will take place on Jan. 5, 2024, unveiling lucky winners who will receive one of the carefully chosen Christmas gifts. S