Shop smarter: 5 tips on safeguarding your online purchases

Online shopping has revolutionized the way people purchase goods and services. With just a few clicks or taps, consumers can browse through a vast array of products and offers from the comfort of their own homes, without the hassle of navigating crowded stores or waiting in long checkout lines. This convenience factor has made online shopping increasingly popular, offering individuals the flexibility to shop at any time of day or night, from virtually anywhere with an internet connection.

Unfortunately, scammers have also improved their tactics in deceiving others — using dishonest or fraudulent methods — for financial gain.

Here are some tips and tricks to stay safe and avoid scams while shopping online:

Research the seller

Prior to completing a purchase, invest some time in researching the seller. Examine their ratings, reviews and feedback provided by other buyers. Avoid purchasing from sellers with limited or no information provided.

When ordering a product from an online shopping store, some may notice some stores with no sales. As shoppers, people tend to prefer ordering from stores with hundreds or thousands of orders already because it indicates the store and product quality. However, some may wonder why these stores have zero sales if they’re genuine. Shoppers must also consider those who are just starting a business. Initially, sales may be low because that’s how everything begins. In this case, shoppers can chat with the store and inquire about the product’s legitimacy. Shoppers can request pictures of the product, the store’s personal information and ask for assurance that their product is authentic. Shoppers can ask them anything to ensure that they are getting the right product at the right price.

Verify product authenticity

Exercise caution when encountering deals that appear too good to be true. Verify the authenticity of the product by checking for trademarks, logos and brand information. Cross-check the price of the item with other reputable sellers to ensure it’s not significantly lower or even higher. If the brand name shows in the search bar and has an official store, better order in that store to ensure legitimacy.