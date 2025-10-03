Show compassion to quake-hit workers

THE Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) appealed to employers in Cebu on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, to show compassion and corporate social responsibility toward workers affected by the recent magnitude

6.9 earthquake.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma urged companies to understand the situation faced by their employees after the tremors and to prioritize their safety and health. He advised employers against forcing workers to report or threatening disciplinary action against those unable to come to work due to the tragedy.

He cited Labor Advisory 17-2022, which prohibits penalizing employees for failure or refusal to work during weather disturbances and similar events, stating that the earthquake is considered a similar occurrence.

The magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Cebu on Tuesday night, with its epicenter located northeast of Bogo City. / SunStar Philippines