Showbiz personalities vote on VP Sara Duterte impeachment

SEVERAL celebrities and personalities from the entertainment industry who now hold government positions voted “Yes” to the impeachment of Sara Duterte.

Among them were Richard Gomez (Leyte Fourth District), Arjo Atayde (Quezon City First District), Lani Mercado (Cavite Second District) and her sons Jolo Revilla (Cavite First District) and Bryan Revilla (Agimat Party-list).

Also voting “Yes” were former PBA player and Quezon City Third District Rep. Franz Pumaren; Batangas Sixth District Rep. Ryan Recto, son of Vilma Santos-Recto; Tingog Party-list Rep. Yedda Marie Mendoza-Romualdez; Pasig City Rep. Roman Romulo, husband of former TV host Shalani Soledad; Brian Poe, son of former senator Grace Poe; Negros Occidental First District Rep. Julio Ledesma IV, husband of actress Assunta de Rossi; Zambales First District Rep. Jefferson Khonghun, ex-boyfriend of actress Aiko Melendez; Quezon City Fifth District Rep. PM Vargas, brother of actor Alfred Vargas; and Pangasinan Third District Rep. Rachel Arenas, former chairperson of the MTRCB.

Meanwhile, those who voted “No” included former TV host and Cebu First District Rep. Rachel del Mar, Cavite Fourth District Rep. Kiko Barzaga and Batangas First District Rep. Leandro Leviste, son of Senator Loren Legarda.

Those who abstained included former Philippine president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Ilocos Sur First District Rep. Ronald Singson. / TRC