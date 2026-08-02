Showbiz romances with ‘Afams’ that came to an end

In Filipino slang, “Afam” refers to a foreigner, a term often used when talking about Filipinos dating or marrying foreigners. In showbiz, several celebrities have had relationships with foreign partners, but not all of them lasted.

Bela and Norman

Bela Padilla’s relationship with Swiss-Italian national Norman Bay lasted nearly five years. The actress met him while filming “Meet Me in St. Gallen” in Switzerland in 2017. However, their long-distance relationship did not work out. A few months after Bela returned to the Philippines, the two ended their relationship.

Jenny and Filip

After her marriage to actor Gabby Concepcion ended, Jenny Syquia married Swedish national Filip Skarne in 1997. However, Jenny later confirmed to ABS-CBN that their marriage also did not last, and they divorced after 28 years of marriage. Jenny is now single at 58.

Vina and Andrew

Following a series of failed relationships with foreign men, Vina Morales joked in an ABS-CBN interview that perhaps she should date a Filipino next. Among the Cebuana singer-actress’ former partners were French businessman Marc Lambert, whom she dated from 2015 to 2017 and American businessman Andrew Kovalcin, whom she dated from 2023 to 2024.

Kate and Fumiya

There were speculations that a third party was behind the breakup of Kate Valdez and Japanese vlogger Fumiya Sankai. Before their official joint announcement on Feb. 9, 2026, Kate had already posted about “red flags” and “infidelity.” Since their breakup, both the Kapuso actress and the former Pinoy Big Brother housemate have become less active in vlogging.

Klaudia and Andy

Former sexy actress Klaudia Koronel married Chinese-American businessman Andy Zhang. However, their marriage did not last three years. According to Klaudia in an interview with Pep.ph, they broke up because she refused to sign a prenuptial agreement.

Michelle and Troy

Michelle Madrigal first married American football player Troy Woolfolk in 2019, but they separated after two years. In 2024, the former Kapamilya actress married American realtor Kevin Kneal. Michelle now describes him as her “partner in Christ.”/ TRC S